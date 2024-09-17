Georgia could reconsider US ties if Washington imposes more sanctions — prime minister

TBILISI, September 17. /TASS/. Georgia could drastically reconsider its relations with the United States if Washington imposes more sanctions, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a meeting with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan.

The previous sanctions brought the US to "a critical point," the prime minister’s office said in a statement following the meeting.

"Another such decision would probably prompt a significant revision of Georgia's position on Georgian-US relations," the statement said.

On September 16, the US State Department announced sanctions on four Georgian nationals over alleged human rights violations. The sanctions applied to the head of the Interior Ministry's Department for Special Assignments, Zviad Kharazishvili, his deputy and two "leaders of an extremist group." The US also imposed visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian nationals, including high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers and lawmakers.