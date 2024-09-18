Russia is calling for investigation of pager explosions in Lebanon — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Russia is calling for investigation of causes of the pager explosions in Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"In this case, what happened yesterday requires an investigation, international attention to this topic," the diplomat said.

According to her, the collective West has been blocking investigations into international terrorist attacks in recent years. "Experts should qualify this (the pager explosions - TASS). But all of this needs to be investigated," Zakharova added.

On September 17, pagers detonated almost simultaneously in different parts of Lebanon. Hezbollah blamed Israel for organizing the bombings, threatening a "just response."

Reuters reported that pagers were brought into Lebanon for Hezbollah members in recent months.

According to the initial version, the explosions were caused by a cyberattack. As Reuters reported, the pagers were brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah supporters over the past few months. According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 11, with 4,000 people injured.

