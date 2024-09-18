Israel behind pager operation in Lebanon — media

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. It was Israel who staged a pager detonation operation in Lebanon, The New York Times said, citing US officials.

According to the newspaper, the Israelis conducted the operation "by hiding explosive material" in a new batch of Taiwanese-made pagers. The NYT noted that the devices were remodeled before they were brought to Lebanon.

The publication added that explosive devices were positioned next to the battery, equipped with hidden switches that could remotely detonate the pager.

Earlier, CNN also pointed out that the explosions in Lebanon were the result of "a joint operation between Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, and the Israeli military." The broadcaster believes that the unprecedented attack could lead to further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The devices detonated almost simultaneously in different parts of Lebanon on Tuesday. Hezbollah blamed Israel for organizing the bombings, threatening a "just response."

Reuters reported that pagers were brought into Lebanon for Hezbollah members in recent months. According to the Al Jadeed TV channel, Acting Health Minister Firas Abiad stated that at least 11 people were killed and around 4,000 injured in the explosions, with approximately 500 individuals suffering complete or partial loss of eyesight. The Israeli authorities have not commented on the incident.