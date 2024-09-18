IN BRIEF: What is known about new wave of explosions in Lebanon

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. At least 300 people have been injured in a series of new explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon, bringing the death toll to nine, the country's Health Ministry reported.

According to the Al Hadath TV channel, walkie-talkies, phones, as well as devices powered by solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded in different regions of the country. Wednesday's incident came a day after the first series of pager explosions that killed 12 people and injured an estimated 2,800.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incident.

Details of incident

- Explosions of portable radios, phones and other devices running on lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries were recorded in different regions of Lebanon on September 18.

- Earlier, a TASS source in the Ghobeiry mayor's office said that explosions of portable radios were recorded in the southern neighborhoods of Beirut. Israel is likely behind the new cyberattack, he said.

- According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, photos began circulating online indicating that Icom IC-V82 walkie-talkies, made by Japanese radio manufacturer Icom, may have exploded.

- According to Reuters, the radios were bought by the Hezbollah movement about five months ago, almost simultaneously with the pagers, hundreds of which exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday.

Fatalities and casualties

- At least nine people have been killed and 300 others injured in a new series of explosions, Reuters reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

Reaction in world

- The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on Friday in connection with the explosions of communication devices in Lebanon, a source told TASS.

- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a ban on turning civilian devices into weapons.

Previous incident

- On September 17, many pagers exploded practically simultaneously in several districts of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people died, including two children, and 2,800 people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

- Hezbollah, Lebanon’s Shiite military group, blamed Israel for the explosions and promised "a just response."

- According to one version, the incident was the result of a cyberattack, while another said that the pagers were brought into Lebanon this spring for Hezbollah supporters with explosives built in.