Putin notes importance of building new, progressive world

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told participants of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum that it is important to build a new, progressive world.

According to Putin, the great interest in the forum is driven by the fact that it brings together women that rose to eminence in creative, managerial, intellectual, humanitarian and educational activities, so their experience is of great importance for the world.

"The credibility of the forum is steadily growing. Your voice is heard and reckoned with by governments in different countries. Your recommendations are taken into account by major international organizations. I repeat, such participation and active work are extremely important for the processes of building a multipolar, fair and truly free world. We all share these ideas and do our best to build a new, progressive world," the president said.

The president said Russian women make a huge contribution to the achievement of national development goals and thanked them for their work for the benefit of society. "They often find themselves at the forefront of efforts to implement projects that are crucial for improving the quality and standard of living of our citizens, for supporting the family, protecting its interests and, in general, our traditional values," he said.

"I am sure that the leaders of the countries represented at the forum share my feelings and can say words of gratitude to the women of their countries. Because life proves conclusively that only with the participation of women is it possible to achieve progress, prosperity and harmony, without which there can be no real prosperous world," Putin went on to say.