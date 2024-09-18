Russia to study reasons for mass pager blasts in Lebanon to rule out such attack — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian specialists will study the reasons for the mass pager explosions in Lebanon in order to rule out a similar incident in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"First of all, it is necessary to get to the bottom of the incident," the spokesman said in response to a TASS question. "The incident must be thoroughly investigated. Its causes and circumstances must be determined. And, of course, those behind these explosions must be identified," Peskov pointed out.

"After that, of course, specialists should study this information in order to take measures to eliminate such potential risks in our country and other places," the spokesman added.

On September 17, many pagers exploded practically simultaneously in several districts of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, many people were injured and some died as a result of the incident. Hezbollah, Lebanon's Shiite military group, blamed Israel for the explosions and promised "a just response." According to one version, the incident was the result of a cyberattack, while another said that the pagers were brought into Lebanon this spring for Hezbollah supporters with explosives built in.