Two people killed, seven inured in shooting in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on five counts of Russia’s Criminal Code after the shooting at the Wildberries online retailer’s office in downtown Moscow, as a result of which two people were killed and seven more, including two police officers, were injured, the press service of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow City branch told TASS.

"Investigative bodies of Russia’s Investigative Committee have initiated a criminal case in accordance with Article 105 Part 1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (murder), Article 105 Part 2 of Russia’s Criminal Code (murder attempt on two or more individuals), Article 222 of Russia’s Criminal Code (illegal possession of firearms), Article 317 of Russia’s Criminal Code (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer), and Article 330 Part 2 of Russia’s Criminal Code (arbitrariness)," the press service said.

The Investigative Committee added that on September 18, a shooting broke out in the office of the Wildberries company in downtown Moscow. Seven people were injured, including two law enforcement officers who arrived at the site to stop criminal actions.

"Two people died of their injuries," the press service said.

The injured people have been hospitalized. Detectives and forensic scientists are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident. They are questioning witnesses and studying CCTV footage.