Georgia should cancel its LGBT law ‘derailing the country from its EU path’ — Borrell

BRUSSELS, September 18. /TASS/. The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has urged the Georgian authorities to cancel the law banning LGBT propaganda (recognized as an extremist movement and banned in Russia) and gender reassignment on his X page.

"The Georgian Parliament adopted laws on ‘family values and protection of minors’ which will undermine the fundamental rights of the people and increase discrimination & stigmatization. I call on Georgia to withdraw this legislation, further derailing the country from its EU path," Borrell wrote.