Musk believes US faces ‘fall to tyranny’ if Trump loses election

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that the country will "fall to tyranny" if the Republican candidate Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election.

"Unless Trump is elected, America will fall to tyranny," he wrote on his X social media page.

Earlier, Musk also warned that there will no longer be real US elections if this year’s race is lost by Trump.

The entrepreneur supports former US president Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and also regularly criticizes the activities of the current White House administration.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but later decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. He endorsed the nomination of Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for US presidential candidate in August. Harris is currently the US vice president.