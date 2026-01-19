Israeli army targets Hezbollah launch sites, weapons depots, military camps in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on the launch sites, underground weapons depots, and military camps belonging to the Shia organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF struck terror infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon. As part of the strikes, the IDF struck military structures used by Hezbollah to conduct drills and training for terrorists and for planning and advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the statement reads.

"Likewise, the IDF struck tunnel shafts used for storing weapons in several military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon," the army pointed out. In addition, "several launch sites and military structures were struck" that "were used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel."

"Hezbollah's activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel," the military concluded.