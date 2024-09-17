Operation with pagers in Lebanon approved by Netanyahu, his cabinet — media

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The operation that included exploding of pagers in Lebanon was approved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meetings with senior members of his cabinet and the heads of the security services, the Axios portal said, citing sources.

According to Axios, the operation was approved earlier this week when the cabinet decided "ti update the goals of the war to include the safe return of displaced Israelis to their homes on the border with Lebanon."

It also said, citing to US officials that Israel had not informed the United States about its plans. Meanwhile, Israeli officials told Axios that Israel was aware of the risk of a major escalation following the incident and that the Israeli military is on high alert for a potential response from Hezbollah.

It was reported earlier that the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon had been wounded by an electronic pager explosion. The IRNA news agency said later that the diplomat had received minor injuries and his life was out of danger. The Iranian embassy confirmed that the ambassador’s condition is no cause for concern.

According to earlier reports, pager explosions occurred almost simultaneously across Lebanon. The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah placed responsibility for the blasts on Israel and warned about a "fair retaliation." It was initially suggested that the detonations had been a result of a cyberattack. Reuters, however, said that the pagers were brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah members during several recent months. Lebanese acting Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the blasts claimed at least eight loves and left around 2,800 injured. Israel has provided no comments on the incident.