{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Personal devices blasts in Lebanon

Death toll from detonations of electronic devices in Lebanon rises to 14 — report

At least 450 people sustained injuries, according to the report

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. The death toll from a second wave of exploding electronic devices in Lebanon increased to 14, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing data from the country’s Health Ministry.

At least 450 people sustained injuries, according to the report. Lebanon's Acting Health Minister Firas Abiad earlier said the latest wave of exploding electronic devices killed nine people and injured 300 others, Reuters reported.

Another wave of exploding electronic devices hit Lebanon on Wednesday. According to Al Hadath television, the devices included walkie-talkies, phones, and other gadgets powered by solar and lithium-ion batteries. The latest detonations came a day after a slew of deadly pager explosions that killed 12 people, including two children, and injured an estimated 2,800. The pagers blew up almost simultaneously across Lebanon.

The Lebanese military group Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions and vowed "a fair response." According to one theory, the pager detonations were a result of a cyberattack. Another theory suggested that explosives had been embedded into the pagers before they were brought into Lebanon this spring specifically for Hezbollah members.

Tags
Lebanon
Personal devices blasts in Lebanon
Lebanon pager explosions an act of terrorism by Israel, says Iran’s mission to UN
The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue regime of Israel, said the document presented by the Iranian diplomatic mission.
Read more
At least 8 people killed, some 2,800 injured in pager explosions across Lebanon — official
Firas Abiad said that more than 170 injured people are in serious condition, and about 100 medical institutions are providing assistance to the wounded
Read more
Georgia under Saakashvili went to war in 2008 on orders from abroad — prime minister
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, "it is not the issue of starting a war that has enraged the radical opposition, but the topic of mutual forgiveness and reconciliation" with Ossetians
Read more
Georgia could reconsider US ties if Washington imposes more sanctions — prime minister
The previous sanctions brought the US to "a critical point," the prime minister’s office said in a statement following the meeting
Read more
Ukraine suffers major infantry losses in Sudzha area — Chechen commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov specified that the Akhmat fighters shot down several drones and eliminated one motor vehicle and one self-propelled artillery system
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Explosions of portable radios, phones and other devices running on lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries were recorded in different regions of Lebanon
Read more
Kiev asks West's permission for strikes on Russia, funds for defense, NATO membership
Kiev believes these measures would increase pressure on Moscow in military, economic, political, and diplomatic terms
Read more
Russian diplomat sees US mired in tyranny already
Earlier, American entrepreneur Elon Musk surmised that there would no longer be real US elections if Trump lost the presidential race in 2024
Read more
Georgian parliament adopts in final reading bill banning LGBT propaganda
The bill, which will now be sent to the country’s president Salome Zourabichvili for signing, was approved by 84 lawmakers
Read more
Guterres urged to avert threat of third world war amid multiple conflicts
"Any country or any military entity feels that they can do whatever they want, because nothing will happen to them, and this poses an even greater threat to stability," the UN secretary-general
Read more
Russia is calling for investigation of pager explosions in Lebanon — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the collective West had been blocking investigations into international terrorist attacks in recent years
Read more
Russia strongly condemns unprecedented attack on Lebanon, its citizens — MFA
"In all likelihood the organizers of this high-tech attack purposefully sought to foment a large-scale armed confrontation with the aim to provoke a major war in the Middle East," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia calls to show US it is on wrong side of history — UN envoy
"We also hope that the UN Security Council, which has effectively been taken hostage by the United States and its Israeli allies, will be able to fulfill its role on maintaining international peace and security," Vasily Nebenyza said
Read more
Ukrainian troops complain about poor fortifications, lack of men — report
According to the report, the 110th mechanized brigade numbered less than 40% of required staff as of July 2024
Read more
Global challenges should be solved through joint effort, says Putin
The Russian leader said that the Eurasian Women’s Forum is "one of the more prestigious international venues which showcases the potential and opportunities of modern women"
Read more
DPRK launches suspected ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
The missile was launched eastward and it fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, NHK reported
Read more
Kennedy Jr., Trump Jr. call for direct talks with Russia on Ukraine
"Nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we know it, maybe even the end of the human species," they said
Read more
NATO not to become conflict side if West authorizes Kiev to strike at Russia — Stoltenberg
According to the Secretary General, NATO closely monitors what Russia is doing in its nuclear posture
Read more
Moscow categorically disagrees with Armenian PM’s criticism of CSTO — Kremlin
"The CSTO cannot and does not pose any threat to Armenia’s sovereignty," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled five attempts of the enemy to break through the border towards the settlements of Veseloye and Medvezhye
Read more
Untrained Ukrainian soldiers seen deserting `en masse’ near Kremennaya — expert
The majority of freshly mobilized Ukrainian soldiers have no military specialty record, Andrey Marochko stressed
Read more
400 people injured in mass pager detonation in Lebanon currently in severe condition
According to Health Minister Firass Abiad, a total of 4,000 people were injured in the incident, 11 of them died
Read more
Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss developing ties, strategic partnership
According to the statement, Sergey Lavrov warmly congratulated Choe Son Hui on the traditional Chuseok harvest festival celebrated in the country today and wished her a fruitful and busy trip to St. Petersburg
Read more
Press review: Hezbollah pagers attack threatens wider war and Russia ready to test nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 18th
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Russian units, advancing toward Seversk in DPR, force Ukrainian troops out — expert
North-west of Zolotarevka, an enemy stronghold located at a strategic high point was eliminated, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Operation with pagers in Lebanon approved by Netanyahu, his cabinet — media
According to Axios, citing to US officials that Israel had not informed the United States about its plans
Read more
Taiwan police investigate Gold Apollo over pager detonations in Lebanon
According to the report, the police currently inquire the details of pager production and sales from the company
Read more
Thirteen people in hospital after drone attack on Tver Region — Russian Health Ministry
Aide to the Russian health minister Alexey Kuznetsov noted that 15 more people were being examined by doctors
Read more
US mistaken if it thinks nuclear conflict would affect Russia, Europe only — diplomat
Anatoly Antonov reiterated that there must never be a nuclear war and that there can be no winners in any nuclear conflict
Read more
Putin extends food embargo on imports from Western countries for two years
The food embargo, introduced in response to the unfriendly actions of the West, has been in effect in Russia since August 7, 2014
Read more
Mexican president-elect refuses to visit Ukraine
"I will attend certain international events, which we consider important, but we will not travel much - our responsibility lies here," Claudia Sheinbaum said
Read more
Random regrouping of Ukraine’s troops stems from shortage of manpower, arms — opinion
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Kiev regime’s hasty actions along the combat engagement line can also be explained by Russia’s decision to increase the number of army personnel
Read more
Pager blasts in Lebanon may trigger conflict in region — Kremlin
"What happened - whatever it is - is certainly leading to an escalation of tensions. The region is in a volatile state," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin notes importance of building new, progressive world
The head of state said Russian women make a huge contribution to the achievement of national development goals and thanked them for their work for the benefit of society
Read more
In case of deep strikes Russia to respond with more powerful weapons — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, it is crucial for the parliaments of the United States and European countries to "understand and realize what can happen"
Read more
Top Israeli defense official contacted Pentagon chief before pagers blast — news outlet
According to the source, Yoav Gallant’s call was an attempt to evade the situation when the US is completely unaware of the situation in the Middle East
Read more
Stoltenberg's statements about possible strikes on Russia provocative — Kremlin spokesman
"Such an ostentatious wish not to take the Russian president's statements into consideration is a move that is absolutely shortsighted and unprofessional," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian shelling cuts Energodar off from water, power
Eduard Senovoz added that there is still a threat of repeated attacks on the city
Read more
Hungarian BAC company denies involvement in pager blasts in Lebanon — media
BAC Consulting has blocked access to its website following claims by Gold Apollo, the Hungarian Telex website reported
Read more
Ukrainian leadership appointed from outside, as was Saakashvili in 2003 — Georgian PM
In Georgia, it resulted in total racketeering of businesses, murders of people in the streets, prisons, Irakli Kobakhidze said
Read more
Zaluzhny objected to attacking Russia’s Kursk Region — media
Russia’s tactical successes and ongoing offensive in Donbass cause big losses in the Ukrainian army, Politico said, citing the Ukrainian military
Read more
Size of Russian army increased due to threats to country — Kremlin
"This is triggered by an extremely hostile situation on western borders and instability on eastern borders," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Participation of convicts in special military operation needs to be formalized — Kremlin
At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the State Duma considered draft laws to exempt those mobilized or people who sign up for military service from criminal charges
Read more
Russia to study reasons for mass pager blasts in Lebanon to rule out such attack — Kremlin
On September 17, many pagers exploded practically simultaneously in several districts of Lebanon
Read more
Israel planted explosives inside Hezbollah pagers fearing group was onto operation — Axios
A former Israeli official with knowledge of the operation said the country’s special services intended to use the booby-trapped pagers they had planted in Hezbollah ranks in a surprise attack "in an all-out war"
Read more
Experience gained in special op thoroughly studied to boost army capabilities — Putin
"We focus attention on the technical rearmament of the army and navy," the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Belarus coup conspirators planned to shoot at Lukashenko’s helicopter
On September 5, 2022, a court in Minsk sentenced lawyer Yury Zenkovich to 11 years in prison in the case of conspiracy to seize power in Belarus
Read more
Snowden said exploding pagers in Lebanon likely to be stuffed with explosives
Former NSA employee and whistleblower blamed Israel for this, slamming its actions as reckless, bordering on terrorism
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about shooting at Wildberries office in central Moscow
The shooting took place at the entrance to the Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center, the emergency services reported
Read more
Mossad could have planted explosives into Taiwan-made pagers for Hezbollah — Reuters
According to one source, Hezbollah ordered 5,000 pagers from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo several months before the detonations that occurred in Lebanon on Tuesday
Read more
State Duma to review bill freeing special op participants of criminal prosecution
The Duma will also review a bill that will make it possible for defendants in certain categories of offenses to sign military service contracts during mobilization period, martial law or wartime
Read more
Iranian ambassador to Beirut receives minor injuries in pager blast — agency
According to earlier reports, pager explosions occurred practically at the same time across Lebanon
Read more
NATO sets new tasks for Tallinn in event of conflict with Russia — Estonian General Staff
Major General Vahur Karus noted that, as opposed to a decade ago, Estonia can unequivocally count on allied units, stationed on its soil, to immediately participate in a conflict with Russia
Read more
West brings terrorism to Russia, Africa for its own benefit — Foreign Ministry
"Under the guise of terrorism, resources can be exploited, chaos can be sown, and political instability can be fostered, allowing for interference in internal affairs," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Six people died of hunger in Kharkov Region after Ukraine blocked supply routes — official
Yevgeny Lisnyak said the victims were mostly elderly people who struggle to take care of themselves
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ex-Ukrainian intel officer’s car blown up in northern Moscow
The explosion occurred in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado off-road vehicle parked on Korovinskoye highway in the north of Moscow, when the driver started the SUV
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian counterattacks in past day
The Ukrainian army losses in the responsibility zone of the group include a tank, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a Bogdana 155mm self-propelled artillery mount and roughly 600 servicemen
Read more
Schools in one municipality of Russia’s Tver region withdraw services after drone attack
The region's governor Igor Rudenya has authorized a partial evacuation of residents to the town of Zapadnaya Dvina
Read more
Air defense downs 2 missiles, 27 drones in Kursk Region overnight
The region's governor Alexey Smirnov warned people against approaching the fragments, as they may be harmful, and urged people to report them to emergency services
Read more
New wave of explosions in Lebanon affects personal devices, including phones — TV
According to the report, radios, phones, fingerprint devices, as well as devices working on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded in different regions of the country
Read more
Kiev's allies discuss possible end to conflict in Ukraine — report
According to Bloomberg, as the conflict drags on without significant changes on the battlefield, some Western officials started to consider using diplomacy to break the stalemate
Read more
UK Foreign Office summons Russian envoy over expulsion of diplomats from Moscow
The Russian Embassy in London has not yet commented on Andrey Kelin's summons to the Foreign Office
Read more
BRICS platforms alternative to dollar, euro attract increasing number of states — Lavrov
"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," the foreign minister said
Read more
Russian Chess Federation head urges not to turn world of chess into battlefield
"Under current conditions, the Ukrainian Chess Federation should become an example of improving and fostering peaceful co-existence instead of opening new frontlines, and serve as an example for their political elite," President of the Chess Federation of Russia Andrey Filatov said
Read more
US lawmakers call for helium sanctions against Russia — Politico
According to the report, the aim is to limit Russia's ability to become a global supplier of the substance
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
Israel behind pager operation in Lebanon — media
The NYT noted that the devices were remodeled before they were brought to Lebanon
Read more
Press review: Russia moves to boost its army and Zelensky to present victory plan to Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 17th
Read more
Russian envoy to Germany warns of consequences of strikes on Russia
"This would be a completely new situation for us and President Putin highlighted this a couple of days ago. For us, this will be a completely new situation with all ensuing consequences," the diplomat noted
Read more
Georgia should cancel its LGBT law ‘derailing the country from its EU path’ — Borrell
"The Georgian Parliament adopted laws on ‘family values and protection of minors’ which will undermine the fundamental rights of the people and increase discrimination & stigmatization," the EU top diplomat stated
Read more
Russia's successor to McDonald's prepares to enter foreign markets
The chain's owner Alexander Govor said in early September that Vkusno I Tochka was ready to open restaurants in the Chinese city of Heihe and is waiting for the US company's decision on this issue
Read more
US coalition's drones fly too close to Russian fighter jet in Syria — top brass
A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16, and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, twelve times during the day
Read more
Second security guard wounded in shooting in Wildberries office dies — source
According to the press service of the Wildberries-Russ company, the shooting in the Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in Moscow was started by people accompanying the co-owner of the online retailer Vladislav Bakalchuk
Read more
West needs to sacrifice Zelensky to avoid World War III — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Russia may intensify its attacks on Ukraine which practically lacks its own air force or nuclear weapons
Read more
Trump believes US to benefit from cooperating with Russia, China
Republican presidential candidate reiterated that he had good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping
Read more
Lula da Silva, Putin discuss Brazilian-Chinese peace plan for Ukraine
"The two presidents talked about the meeting and the subjects to be discussed at the BRICS summit next month in Kazan, as well as bilateral relations between the countries," the statement reads
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen captured: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 400 troops and 23 armored vehicles
Read more
US uses sanctions to show off harsh stance toward strategic rival Russia — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov said sound-minded US analysts and journalists repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Ukraine lost in conflict with Russia, says Iranian lawmaker
Abolfazl Zohrevand pointed out that the country’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied allegations of arms sales
Read more
Tver region governor says no serious injuries in drone attack on Toropets
Earlier reports said a fire occurred at the scene where drone fragments fell in Toropets
Read more
Russia records no increased background radiation near Norway — Kremlin
"Our services have not informed us about increased levels of this or that isotope in the atmosphere. Nor have we received any notifications about threats to people's health," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Two people killed, seven inured in shooting in downtown Moscow
The list of wounded includes two law enforcement officers who arrived at the site to stop criminal actions
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Energodar systematic, potentially dangerous for ZNPP — mayor
This time, there was no damage to the Zaporozhye NPP during the latest Ukrainian drone attack, the plant's management said
Read more
Iranian ambassador has his eye maimed following pager attack in Lebanon — NYT
The diplomat’s injuries "were more serious than Iran initially reported," the Iranian representatives stressed
Read more
Russian armed forces consolidating in settlement of Borki in Kursk region — army
Apty Alaudinov said that the Arbat unit worked there together with the 810th brigade
Read more
Pager exploding near Iranian ambassador to Lebanon did not belong to him — TV
According to the television channel, the ambassador doesn’t have such a device
Read more
Almost 30 injured in incident on leisure ship in Berlin — report
According to Bild, there were about 100 people aboard
Read more
Russian units strike energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial complex
Russia’s battlegroup Center has continued to advance into enemy defenses and wiped out more than 500 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia destroys key Ukrainian highways leading to DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk — security forces
As a result, according to the security services, Krasnoarmeysk has been virtually cut off from supplies
Read more
Lebanese government puts blame for mass pager explosion on Israel
The press service also said that the Lebanese government contacted the United Nations and a number of countries to call on them to bring Israel to responsibility for its actions
Read more
Exhibition of captured NATO military hardware kicks off in Moscow
In all, there are 32 items
Read more
Lebanese Health Ministry reveals number of dead, injured in pager blasts
Acting Health Minister Firass Abiad denied earlier media reports that 4,000 people had been injured
Read more
Musk believes US faces ‘fall to tyranny’ if Trump loses election
Earlier, the entrepreneur warned that there would no longer be real US elections if this year’s race was lost by Donald Trump
Read more
In contrast to Lebanon pager attacks in Russia impossible — expert
Anton Nemkin explained that nowadays almost all the functions that pagers once performed have been completely taken over by smartphones, messengers, social networks and e-mail
Read more
West is persuading Ukraine to give up claims to 1991 borders — legislator
Yegor Chernev shared a "feeling" that the Western world is ready to declare as a victory for Ukraine at least the fact that "Kiev has not fallen" and that it "has not lost its sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev regime fired its missile at Kharkov park, but blamed Russia — official
On August 31, 2024, the forces of the Ukrainian air defense system carried out a false launch of an anti-aircraft guided missile, which hit civilian objects in the area of Yuriev Park in Kharkov, Yevgeny Lisnyak said
Read more
UK Foreign Secretary offends memory of fallen, accusing Russia of fascism — embassy
The embassy said that it took note a long time ago of "propensity for inappropriate and provocative statements"
Read more
Energodar mayor reports more than 10 drone attacks
Forces defending the city have shot down the bulk of those drones, the city's mayor said
Read more
Musk points to absence of assassination attempts on Biden, Harris
The American billionaire responded to a subscriber's comment on X "Why do they want to kill Donald Trump?"
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more