Death toll from detonations of electronic devices in Lebanon rises to 14 — report

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. The death toll from a second wave of exploding electronic devices in Lebanon increased to 14, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing data from the country’s Health Ministry.

At least 450 people sustained injuries, according to the report. Lebanon's Acting Health Minister Firas Abiad earlier said the latest wave of exploding electronic devices killed nine people and injured 300 others, Reuters reported.

Another wave of exploding electronic devices hit Lebanon on Wednesday. According to Al Hadath television, the devices included walkie-talkies, phones, and other gadgets powered by solar and lithium-ion batteries. The latest detonations came a day after a slew of deadly pager explosions that killed 12 people, including two children, and injured an estimated 2,800. The pagers blew up almost simultaneously across Lebanon.

The Lebanese military group Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions and vowed "a fair response." According to one theory, the pager detonations were a result of a cyberattack. Another theory suggested that explosives had been embedded into the pagers before they were brought into Lebanon this spring specifically for Hezbollah members.