MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The offensive of the battlegroup North continues in the Kursk Region, several brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces have been defeated over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In addition, the Russian military repelled five attempts of the enemy to break through the border towards the settlements of Veseloye and Medvezhye.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled four enemy counterattacks towards Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Olgovka and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

- The army also repulsed five Ukrainian attempts to break through the border near the settlements of Veseloye and Medvezhye.

- The advance of Russia’s battlegroup North continues, its units delivered strikes on the Ukrainian formations of the 22nd, 41st and 115th mechanized, 17th armored, and 82nd air assault brigades, the National Guard’s 1st brigade as well as the 112th and 129th defense brigades in the vicinity of Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Daryino, Nikolo-Daryino, Tolsty Lug and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military struck clusters of manpower and hardware of the 22nd, 41st and 61st mechanized, 17th tank, 80th, 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, as well as the 112th and 129th defense brigades near Daryino, Kositsa, Kurilovka, Kruglenkoe, Zazulevka, Lyubimovka, Mirny, Makhnovka, Mikhailovka, Malaya Loknya, Nikolo-Daryino, Novy Put, Novaya Sorochina, Novoivanovka, Orlovka, Pravda, Plekhovo, Russkoe Porechnoye and Tolsty Lug.

- Russian jets hit Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 400 troops and 19 armored vehicles, including four tanks, a Swedish-made CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle and 14 armored combat vehicles, as well as five artillery pieces, five mortars, six vehicles and an engineering demolition vehicle.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 14,200 troops, 119 tanks, 45 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, 743 armored combat vehicles, 445 vehicles, 103 artillery pieces, 28 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, four transport and loading vehicles, 26 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 14 pieces of engineering equipment, including eight engineering demolition vehicles and a UR-77 demining unit.

Alaudinov’s statements

- The Russian military has mopped up Kursk Region's Borki from Ukrainian troops. Reinforcement units have entered the settlement, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

- He added that Akhmat forces destroyed a significant number of Ukrainian infantry attempting to establish positions in several areas near Sudzha.

- Alaudinov added that several dozen foreign instructors had appeared near Sudzha.