Russian Chess Federation head urges not to turn world of chess into battlefield

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Chess Federation must not turn the world of chess into a battlefield but rather become an example in fostering ties and co-existing peacefully, President of the Chess Federation of Russia Andrey Filatov told TASS.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Chess Federation requested that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rule out its plans to consider resuming the Russian and Belarusian participation in international competitions at the organization’s General Assembly in Budapest on September 21-22.

"In my opinion, under current conditions, the Ukrainian Chess Federation should become an example of improving and fostering peaceful co-existence instead of opening new frontlines, and serve as an example for their political elite, among others," Filatov said. "It is obvious that sports must unite people and facilitate reconciliation. This teaches us to compete on a healthy basis instead of sorting things out with brute force," he explained.

"Russia is always ready for talks, for peaceful dialogue, while our opponent is constantly opening some new battlegrounds. Aggression has never brought anything good to anyone, and precisely the chess world may serve as an example to everyone else, our players must compete exclusively at the chessboard. I realize that [Alexander] Kamyshin, president of the Ukrainian Chess Federation, is a new person to chess, in that case, he should think even more about fostering relations, building cooperation, instead of bringing the battlefield into the world of chess," the Russian official added.

"I was born in Ukraine myself, finished a chess school there, know the country and its people, the chess life there very well," Filatov said. "And I am honestly surprised by statements by some chess federation leaders from other countries, including Norway, who instruct and assert what is best for developing chess in Ukraine. A lot of conflicts are currently underway worldwide, but sports in general and the world of chess in particular may set an example. We can demonstrate that the right, peaceful path should be sought at the chessboard and sports venues, without any discrimination and with equal opportunities for athletes from all countries," he explained.

"Chess is the best venue where representatives from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus can meet. And here, FIDE must demonstrate that, as an international federation, we are uniting people, not dividing them. Moreover, FIDE may serve as an example for other sports federations and organizations: politics must be set aside to allow athletes to honestly compete with each other without infringing on anyone’s rights or humiliating anyone," Filatov concluded.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Chess Federation published a letter signed by the country’s chess players asking FIDE not to reinstate Russian and Belarusian chess players as well as uphold the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus’ chess federations. The letter was signed by 13 individuals. FIDE told TASS that it was unaware of such a letter.

On June 7, FIDE stripped the Chess Federation of Russia of its membership for two years for including regional federations of Russia’s new territories. The Russian organization appealed the decision on June 26, demanding to re-elect the Ethics Commission, as well as return the Russian flag and anthem to the Russian chess players. On September 13, the Appeal Chamber of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission satisfied the Russian federation’s appeal and cancelled the earlier decision.