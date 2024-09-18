Iranian ambassador has his eye maimed following pager attack in Lebanon — NYT

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani lost one eye in the pager attack in Lebanon, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Tuesday, citing two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to them, the diplomat lost one eye, with his other eye being severely injured. The diplomat’s injuries "were more serious than Iran initially reported," the Iranian representatives said.

The Iranian envoy will be transported to Tehran for treatment, the newspaper added.

Earlier, media reports said the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Beirut was injured as a pager he was carrying exploded. Later, news agency IRNA specified that the diplomat had sustained minor wounds and that his life was not in danger.

Pagers detonated across Lebanon almost simultaneously on Tuesday. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 12 people, including two children, were killed in the attack and that 2,800 people have been hospitalized with injuries. Hezbollah blamed the explosions on Israel as it vowed to retaliate against the Jewish state. Reuters said the pagers had been imported by Hezbollah months ago. One version says the incident resulted from a cyberattack, while the beepers with explosives implanted in them were sold to Lebanon for Hezbollah supporters in the spring.