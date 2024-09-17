400 people injured in mass pager detonation in Lebanon currently in severe condition

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. About 400 people, injured in the mass detonation of communication devices in Lebanon, are in several medical condition, the Al Jadeed TV channel reported citing Health Minister Firass Abiad.

According to the minister, a total of 4,000 people were injured in the incident, 11 of them died.

Previously, the Health Ministry reported 8 people killed and 2,800 injured.

Communication devices detonated almost simultaneously in various parts of Lebanon. The Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for orchestrating the explosions, and threatened a "fair response." According to initial reports, the explosions were caused by a cyberattack. Reuters reported that the pagers were imported to Lebanon for Hezbollah members in the recent months. The Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the incident.