Global challenges should be solved through joint effort, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. The problems that humankind is facing should be resolved considering each other’s interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Humankind has faced extremely challenging problems, and we can solve them together, taking into account the interests of one another," the president said at the Eurasian Women’s Forum.

Putin said that the Eurasian Women’s Forum is "one of the more prestigious international venues which showcases the potential and opportunities of modern women and their truly colossal creative role in virtually all areas of life."

"Our forums reflect the crucial issues of present day, promote the ideas of getting united for sustainable development and global security. Nowadays, it is more pressing than ever and is in demand by millions of people on all the continents," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin pointed out that "the previous forums launched multiple practical initiatives, including the strengthening of cooperation within BRICS, APEC and the Women 20 (W20).

According to Putin, "this is women’s adherence to the ideas of cooperation and peace that makes the forum so successful and so popular, as each time it brings together more and more participants."

"This year, female leaders from 126 countries have come to St. Petersburg, while a multimillion online audience is also joining the discussions on a variety of topics, including pressing and sensitive ones," the president said.

