Belarus coup conspirators planned to shoot at Lukashenko’s helicopter

MINSK, September 18. /TASS/. The convicts sentenced for plotting to overthrow the government in Belarus planned to eliminate President Alexander Lukashenko by shooting at his helicopter with a heavy machine gun, Yury Zenkovich, one of the convicted people, said in the documentary "Murderous Conspiracy. The target is Lukashenko", which was announced by the Belarus-1 television channel.

"[We were to] shoot the presidential helicopter either on takeoff or landing with a heavy machine gun," Zenkovich said.

On September 5, 2022, a court in Minsk sentenced lawyer Zenkovich to 11 years in prison in the case of conspiracy to seize power in Belarus.