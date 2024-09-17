Russian armed forces consolidating in settlement of Borki in Kursk region — army

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian military are consolidating in the settlement of Borki in the Kursk region, consolidation units have been brought into the settlement, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki in Kursk Region.

"The situation in Borki is also under control. Borki has been cleared. A consolidating unit has been brought there. The Arbat unit worked there together with the 810th brigade," Alaudinov said.