Ukrainian shelling cuts Energodar off from water, power

MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. The city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) left has been left without electricity, water supply and communications following a shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, Mayor Eduard Senovoz said.

"Today’s artillery shelling of Energodar by the Ukrainian army resulted in an emergency power outage. At the moment, there is no electricity in the city, water supply and communication have also been disrupted," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Senovoz added that there is still a threat of repeated attacks on the city. Repair crews will begin their work when the situation becomes stable.