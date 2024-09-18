Guterres urged to avert threat of third world war amid multiple conflicts

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world can still avoid a third world war despite the growing number of conflicts. He made the statement at a press conference ahead of the high-level week of the 79th General Assembly session.

"I think we are perfectly on time to avoid moving into World War III," Guterres said. However, he emphasized that there was an alarming trend in the world: "Any country or any military entity feels that they can do whatever they want, because nothing will happen to them, and this poses an even greater threat to stability."

The UN secretary-general emphasized the idea that contrary to the situation during the Cold War, when the two superpowers would come together and solve problem, today there are no such control mechanisms.