DONETSK, September 17. /TASS The Russian armed forces have destroyed key Ukrainian highways in Krasnoarmeysk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Pokrovsk - TASS) in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic with aerial bombs, the security forces told TASS.

"Three bridges around Krasnoarmeysk were destroyed. They were key strategic highways, which for many years made the city an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian military," the source said.

As a result, according to the security services, Krasnoarmeysk has been virtually cut off from supplies. "The Krasnoarmeysk area borders the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the west, and to the north there were many roads leading to Dimitrov (the Ukrainian name of the city is Mirnograd - TASS), Rodinskoye. Then there was a road to Konstantinovka and Slavyansk. Now the roads there have been destroyed," the source pointed out.