Ukrainian attacks on Energodar systematic, potentially dangerous for ZNPP — mayor

MELITOPOL, September 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on Energodar have become systematic, they can be potentially dangerous for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Mayor Eduard Senovoz reported.

"Recently, such attacks [by the Ukrainian military] have become systematic. We have said many times that the attacks are aimed at the city's infrastructure. But <...> the satellite city is directly connected to the ZNPP. The substations of the plant are part of the city infrastructure. Therefore, when they [the Ukrainian forces] shell the city infrastructure, they actually shell the ZNPP substations. Of course, this raises concerns that all this directly affects the safety of the plant," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

This time, there was no damage to the Zaporozhye NPP during the latest Ukrainian drone attack, the plant's management said on its Telegram channel.

"In connection with the Ukrainian drone attack on Energodar, we report that there were no arrivals on the territory of the ZNPP. The Dnepropetrovskaya 750 kV and the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage 330kV power supply lines are providing the plant's essential needs. Background radiation levels remain normal," the plant's management said.

It added that ZNPP employees are doing everything possible to ensure the safe operation of the plant.

Earlier on Wednesday, the plant's communications director, Yevgeniya Yashina, told TASS that there had been a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Energodar.