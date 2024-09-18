Trump believes US to benefit from cooperating with Russia, China

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. The United States should not reject cooperating with Russia and China, Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump said.

"Doing business with China is a good thing, but you need a fair deal. Doing business with Russia - they have so much raw minerals […] We can do great business and keep everybody happy," Trump said during a rally in Flint, Michigan.

He reiterated that he had good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Monday, Trump said in an interview that he does not consider Russia and China enemies of the United States. He promised to get along with these countries if he gets elected as a president.