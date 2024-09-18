LUGANSK, September 18. /TASS/. The command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has deployed untrained mobilized soldiers to Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) who have been "deserting en masse," military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian commanders keep using their fellow nationals as cannon fodder. Troops from among mobilized citizens have been reportedly arriving to areas near Petrovskoye, Makeyevka, Nevskoye, Terny and Serebryanka to replenish losses in units performing combat tasks in those areas," Marochko said. According to him, "as many of those who have arrived lack proper initial training, irretrievable and sanitary loses have been rising, and desertion has been widespread," he added, citing his own sources.

The majority of freshly mobilized Ukrainian soldiers have no military specialty record, the expert concluded.