MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the past day, inflicting roughly 600 enemy casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

The battlegroup North has inflicted roughly 85 enemy casualties in the past day as its units struck formations from two Ukrainian brigades in the Liptsy and Volchansk sectors of the line of engagement in the Kharkov Region.

Also, the Ukrainians lost a D-20 152mm howitzer and a D-30 122mm howitzer there, the ministry said.

Battlegroup West

The enemy losses in the responsibility zone of the group include a tank, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a Bogdana 155mm self-propelled artillery mount, two British-made FH-70 155mm howitzers, two US-made 155mm howitzers, a D-20 152mm gun, a D-30 122mm howitzer, two US-provided 105mm howitzers, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a US-supplied AN/TPQ-50 radar.

Battlegroup South

"Russian servicemen repelled five counterattacks by the Ukrainian 56th motorized infantry brigade and the 120th territorial defense brigade. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 685 servicemen, a tank, seven cars, and a US-made 105 mm M119 gun."

Battlegroup Center

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 475 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup Center.

"Units from Battlegroup Center continued advancing deep into the adversary’s defenses, delivering strikes on the formations of the 59th and 148th mechanized, 95th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 118th and 119th territorial defense brigades, and the Lut assault brigade of Ukraine’s National Police in the vicinity of Nelepovka, Dimitrov, Kurakhovo, Tsukurino, Mikhaylovka, Grodovka and Novoekonomicheskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Eight counterattacks by assault groups from Ukraine’s 150th mechanized, 142nd infantry and 25th air assault brigades were repelled. The enemy lost up to 475 troops, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and three 122mm D-30 howitzers."

Battlegroup East

"The battlegroup East has taken more favorable lines and positions and defeated the Ukrainian 72nd motorized infantry brigade and the 118th territorial defense brigade near Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. Russian servicemen also repelled four counterattacks by the 116th territorial defense brigade," the statement said.

The ministry added that the enemy lost up to 95 servicemen, a UK-made 155 mm FH-70 howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 gun and a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen.

"The battlegroup Dnepr defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 128th mountain assault, 37th marine brigades, as well as the 121st territorial defense brigade near Novoaleksandrovka, Tokarevka, Veseloye in the Kherson Region and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 20 servicemen, six cars, a 152 mm D-20 gun. Russian servicemen also destroyed an enemy ammunition depot."

Air Force and air defenses

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery have hit energy facilities providing power supply for Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, storage sites of weapons, ammunition and materiel, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 145 areas."

"Air defense systems have taken down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 36 drones."

Russia’s Aerospace Forces have also destroyed a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian military near Zvanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces eliminated 646 planes, 283 helicopters, 31,622 drones, 579 missile air defense systems, 18,150 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,454 MLRS launchers, 14,658 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,127 specialized automobile vehicles.