Mexican president-elect refuses to visit Ukraine

MEXICO, September 18. /TASS/. Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum refused to visit Ukraine on invitation of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which he voiced in an interview with Excelsior earlier.

"I don’t think so. I repeat, we act on the principles of foreign policy and the Constitution," Sheinbaum said, answering a question about her plans to visit Ukraine.

"Our foreign policy is defined by the Constitution. It is very clear, dignified and peaceful. The principles of searching for peaceful resolution for conflicts will be at the foundation of our foreign policy. This is our policy, and it will stay this way," the president-elect said.

She noted that, after the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito, Mexico has diplomatic relations with all countries, except for Ecuador.

"In my case, my main task is to rule in Mexico; I will attend certain international events, which we consider important, but we will not travel much - our responsibility lies here," Sheinbaum underscored, adding that she considers taking part in the G20 summit in Brazil.

Speaking in his interview with Excelsior earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky demanded that Mexican authorities recognize that "Kiev fights for its independence" and expressed his hope that "someone would clarify the situation to the Mexicans." In addition, he said that he would like current President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to visit Ukraine. He also relayed his invitation for President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum to visit his country as well.