Kennedy Jr., Trump Jr. call for direct talks with Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. Donald Trump Jr., a son of Republican candidate Donald Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former independent candidate for US president, have called for talks with Russia on Ukraine amid threats of a nuclear war.

"It is past time to de-escalate this conflict. This is more important than any of the political issues our nation argues about. Nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we know it, maybe even the end of the human species," they wrote in an article for The Hill newspaper.

"We need to demand, right now, that [Democratic candidate Kamala] Harris and President [Joe] Biden reverse their insane war agenda and open direct negotiations with Moscow," they emphasized.