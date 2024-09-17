{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Kennedy Jr., Trump Jr. call for direct talks with Russia on Ukraine

"Nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we know it, maybe even the end of the human species," they said

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. Donald Trump Jr., a son of Republican candidate Donald Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former independent candidate for US president, have called for talks with Russia on Ukraine amid threats of a nuclear war.

"It is past time to de-escalate this conflict. This is more important than any of the political issues our nation argues about. Nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we know it, maybe even the end of the human species," they wrote in an article for The Hill newspaper.

"We need to demand, right now, that [Democratic candidate Kamala] Harris and President [Joe] Biden reverse their insane war agenda and open direct negotiations with Moscow," they emphasized.

Tags
United StatesMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Kiev's allies discuss possible end to conflict in Ukraine — report
According to Bloomberg, as the conflict drags on without significant changes on the battlefield, some Western officials started to consider using diplomacy to break the stalemate
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup West repels 8 counterattacks, inflicting roughly 600 enemy casualties
Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center repelled nine counterattacks and continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses
Read more
Reconciliation with Abkhazia, Ossetia impossible without apologies — Georgian ruling party
"Political resolve and courage are needed to implement the idea of Georgia’s unification and part of this courage is apologizing where necessary for mutual forgiveness," the executive secretary noted
Read more
In case of deep strikes Russia to respond with more powerful weapons — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, it is crucial for the parliaments of the United States and European countries to "understand and realize what can happen"
Read more
Ukrainian shelling cuts Energodar off from water, power
Eduard Senovoz added that there is still a threat of repeated attacks on the city
Read more
UK Foreign Secretary offends memory of fallen, accusing Russia of fascism — embassy
The embassy said that it took note a long time ago of "propensity for inappropriate and provocative statements"
Read more
Almost 1,000 settlements cut off from power in Ukraine
More than 50 settlements have been left without power supply due to bad weather conditions - mainly in the Khmelnitsky region in the west of the country, as well as in the Chernigov and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Syria’s Assad receives Sergey Shoigu in Damascus — Presidential Office
According to the statement, "during the negotiations, both sides stated their wish for strengthening of the Syrian-Russian relations, which meets the interests of the two friendly states"
Read more
Germany to deliver 6 PzH 2000 artillery guns to Ukraine within 2 months — Pistorius
Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Establishing Routh's ties with Kiev should be US secret services’ headache — Kremlin
"In any case, playing with fire has its consequences," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
No talk about return to wearing masks in Russia — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the topic of possible pandemics was not on the agenda in general
Read more
Ukrainian military says suspect in Trump assassination attempt reached out to them — CNN
On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where the politician was staying
Read more
NATO not to become conflict side if West authorizes Kiev to strike at Russia — Stoltenberg
According to the Secretary General, NATO closely monitors what Russia is doing in its nuclear posture
Read more
West loses information freedom over unification attempts
Chair of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Media Relations Alexey Pushkov added that the US is conducting an intense diplomatic war against Russian media
Read more
NATO coordinated Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region, provided equipment — Russian top brass
Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed that US-made M113 and MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, MRAP and Humvee armored vehicles, as well as French and Swedish equipment were involved in the incursion into the Kursk Region
Read more
Moldova may join EU without Transnistria — President Sandu
According to the Moldovan President, Brussels doesn’t demand that Chisinau settle the Transnistrian problem before being integrated into the European Union
Read more
Venezuelan President believes Russia will put an end to surge of Nazism in Ukraine
Nicolas Maduro said that "there are very balanced, very calm, very strong people, such as President Vladimir Putin"
Read more
West needs to sacrifice Zelensky to avoid World War III — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Russia may intensify its attacks on Ukraine which practically lacks its own air force or nuclear weapons
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Zelensky remains in power only in conditions of conflict with Russia — envoy to London
"It’s a figure that can live only in the conditions of this war, because otherwise he will be toppled and he will have to leave," Andrey Kelin emphasized
Read more
UN officials need Russia’s authorization to visit Kursk Region — spokesman
"The short answer from us is, we are ready to do it," Stephane Dujarric said
Read more
Russia appreciates Egypt's sensible stance on Ukraine — Lavrov
"We outlined our vision of the challenges currently emerging, including within the international community, and our view on how to overcome these difficulties while considering Russia's legitimate interests," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Suicide drones Kub destroy Ukrainian MLRS, self-propelled gun, howitzer over weekend
The Kub guided barrage munitions, designed to defeat armored vehicles and enemy manpower, have proven very effective in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Kennedy Jr., Trump Jr. call for direct talks with Russia on Ukraine
"Nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we know it, maybe even the end of the human species," they said
Read more
EU channels €1.4 bln of profit from frozen Russian assets for buying weapons for Ukraine
"Close to €1.4 billion have already been channeled through the European Peace Facility to deliver priority equipment, including artillery ammunition and air defense, as well as - for the first time - procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry," the statement says
Read more
EU set to produce at least 1.4 mln 155mm shells per year by year’s end — EC
According to data from the EC, EU member countries have fulfilled 70% of the bloc’s plan to send 1 million artillery shells to Kiev
Read more
Suspect in assassination attempt on Trump did not have time to open fire — Secret Service
Acting Director Ron Rowe also noted that Trump "is aware that he has highest levels of protection that the Secret Service is providing him"
Read more
Georgian parliament adopts in final reading bill banning LGBT propaganda
The bill, which will now be sent to the country’s president Salome Zourabichvili for signing, was approved by 84 lawmakers
Read more
Russian National Guard says it destroyed some Ukrainian militants in Kursk Region
The agency said it was tipped off about a group of militants in the forest area near one of the settlements by local residents
Read more
Some European countries echo WWII pro-German line — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin stated that today, as Russia is engaged in a challenging struggle against Nazism, "preserving the memory of the anti-fascist resistance in Europe" is especially important
Read more
Press review: Russia moves to boost its army and Zelensky to present victory plan to Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 17th
Read more
Russian forces advance in Stepnogorsk area in Zaporozhye Region — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, the advance was under constant strikes by Ukrainian tube artillery, drones and multiple launch rocket systems
Read more
Russian armed forces consolidating in settlement of Borki in Kursk region — army
Apty Alaudinov said that the Arbat unit worked there together with the 810th brigade
Read more
Meta Corporation blocks RT, Rossiya Segodnya accounts on its platforms — NBC
Meta has not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment
Read more
Ukraine suffers major infantry losses in Sudzha area — Chechen commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov specified that the Akhmat fighters shot down several drones and eliminated one motor vehicle and one self-propelled artillery system
Read more
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled five attempts of the enemy to break through the border towards the settlements of Veseloye and Medvezhye
Read more
West downplays threats to nuclear plants posed by Ukraine — Rosatom
Alexey Likhachev said Russia would defend its point of view and communicate to the world community "the authors of the real threats to the nuclear power industry"
Read more
Russia’s continued offensive and Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk region
Read more
Zaluzhny objected to attacking Russia’s Kursk Region — media
Russia’s tactical successes and ongoing offensive in Donbass cause big losses in the Ukrainian army, Politico said, citing the Ukrainian military
Read more
Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters wipe out Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Having eliminated Ukrainian troops and military hardware, the crews returned safely to their home base
Read more
West already involved in Ukrainian conflict, issue needs to be formalized — Kremlin
"We see a lot of information fiddling around this, a lot of rumors, a lot of predictions by different analysts," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Solutions to problem of payments with China exist, work in hand — MFA
Earlier, the media reported of Russian entrepreneurs complaining about conducting transactions with Chinese partners
Read more
Russia after crisis in Ukraine should focus on relations with Asia — expert
Alexey Kupriyanov noted that "we will have to somehow build our interaction with the countries with which we manage to establish relations during this time"
Read more
FBI has no info about accomplices of suspect in assassination attempt on Trump — agent
Special agent Jeffrey Veltri said that the investigation will determine that
Read more
EU’s overall assistance to Kiev amounts to €118 bln — EC
The EU and its Member States have so far mobilized around €43.5 billion in military support to Kiev, of which €6.1 billion comes from the European Peace Facility
Read more
Two more settlements liberated: developments in Russia's Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost over 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, three mortars, two multiple rocket launchers, including one US-made M270 MLRS, and eight vehicles
Read more
Current situation in world much more dangerous than during Cold War — envoy to Germany
According to Sergey Nechayev, at that time there were certain rules that were observed by both sides
Read more
Israel likely to start war with Hezbollah in Lebanon within 6 weeks — media
Israel's political leadership got confident about the military operation against Hezbollah after it successfully thwarted Hezbollah’s rocket attack on August 25 this year
Read more
Israel hacks into Hezbollah fighters’ early warning system
According to earlier reports, dozens of people were taken to hospitals following the explosions of communication devices in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah's headquarters are located
Read more
Medecins sans Frontieres terminates its activities in Russia
MSF points out that in August it received a letter from the Russian Ministry of Justice with a decision to withdraw the organization from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign NGOs
Read more
Helicopter carrying three people gone missing in Amur region — Emergencies ministry
About 20 people and seven pieces of equipment involved in the search
Read more
Frenchman Vinatier pleads guilty of violating foreign agent legislation
Earlier on Monday, the court granted his defense’s motion to consider the case under a special procedure
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian counterattacks in past day
The Ukrainian army losses in the responsibility zone of the group include a tank, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a Bogdana 155mm self-propelled artillery mount and roughly 600 servicemen
Read more
Kiev intel agent preparing to blow up man eliminated — FSB
According to the service, the terrorist, on the instructions of his handlers, manufactured a homemade explosive device intended to blow up the car of one of the senior employees of a defense enterprise in the Sverdlovsk Region
Read more
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Read more
Russian units, advancing toward Seversk in DPR, force Ukrainian troops out — expert
North-west of Zolotarevka, an enemy stronghold located at a strategic high point was eliminated, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Moscow working on response to US sanctions on Russian media — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for a consolidated reaction from the Russian community to what she called unlawful restrictions
Read more
Russian envoy to Germany warns of consequences of strikes on Russia
"This would be a completely new situation for us and President Putin highlighted this a couple of days ago. For us, this will be a completely new situation with all ensuing consequences," the diplomat noted
Read more
Many Europeans 'on the right side of history' — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin expressed confidence that "the memory of the heroic participants of the Slovak Uprising unites Russians and Slovaks"
Read more
No specific proposals from Scholz on Ukraine talks, Russian envoy says
Sergey Nechaev stressed that the proposals should be valid and completely clear in essence
Read more
Austrian military analyst predicts Ugledar will likely fall as Russian forces gain ground
Colonel Markus Reisner said Russian troops are trying to strengthen their strikes on the flanks of Krasnoarmeysk
Read more
Bank of Russia considers necessary to additionally toughen monetary conditions
It is necessary to resume the disinflation process, lower inflationary expectations and get inflation back to the 4% target, according to files released by the regulator
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kursk Region’s Uspenovka, Borki
Reconnaissance and search operations in the forest areas continue in order to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory
Read more
Press review: Kiev may get nod for long-range strikes and Israel-Hamas truce hope fades
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 16th
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes
The Pope pointed to conflicts in some parts of Africa, in northern Nigeria and in the north of the Congo, "where war is still raging, and no one cares"
Read more
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Most Russians happy, poll reveals
The data of the daily all-Russian poll VCIOM-Sputnik serves as the foundation for estimating the indices
Read more
Ukrainian missile shot down over Kursk Region
Governor Alexey Smirnov warned people against coming close to and touching the missile fragments and asked them to inform emergencies services about suspicious-looking findings
Read more
Ukrainian evacuation teams overwhelmed by influx of injured near Ugledar — POW
According to Robert Pogorelov, the Ukrainian army losses in the past few days have been measured in dozens
Read more
Rescuers discover crash site of Robinson helicopter in Amur Region
About 20 people and seven pieces of equipment were involved in the search
Read more
Medvedev says Trump assassination attempt could be orchestrated by Kiev
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
NATO allies have no consensus on inviting Ukraine to alliance so far — Stoltenberg
"In the long run, there can be no peace and security in Ukraine without Ukraine becoming a NATO ally," NATO secretary general said
Read more
Governor of Russia’s Kursk region announces evacuation from two districts
According to Alexey Smirnov, regional law enforcement officers, officials and members of the Kursk-based Patriot voluntary public order squad will handle the coordination of the process
Read more
Brussels' attempting to attract more migrants to Europe — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto added that "there are conscientious African countries that keep migration under control"
Read more
Random regrouping of Ukraine’s troops stems from shortage of manpower, arms — opinion
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Kiev regime’s hasty actions along the combat engagement line can also be explained by Russia’s decision to increase the number of army personnel
Read more
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Read more
Suspect in Trump assassination attempt recruited Afghans for Ukraine, Russian MFA says
Maria Zakharova added that US officials "confessed to journalists that, according to regulations, they spend only 10 minutes to check the documents of a potential foreign fighter"
Read more
Court indicts suspected Trump assailant Ryan Wesley Routh — report
A court hearing on Ryan Wesley Routh’s imprisonment has been scheduled for September 23, the media said
Read more
Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian armored vehicles in borderline Kursk Region
"Detected targets were swiftly eliminated with the use of FPV drones which was confirmed by objective control means," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Scholz calls for exploring opportunities for launching peace process on Ukraine
According to the German chancellor, "now is the time to see what is possible"
Read more
Size of Russian army increased due to threats to country — Kremlin
"This is triggered by an extremely hostile situation on western borders and instability on eastern borders," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Russia needs law protecting citizens from audio deepfakes as soon as possible — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov admitted that he himself had come across a situation when fraudsters called and spoke with familiar voices
Read more
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Read more
Ukrainian troops complain about poor fortifications, lack of men — report
According to the report, the 110th mechanized brigade numbered less than 40% of required staff as of July 2024
Read more
Meta blocking accounts of Russian media to complicate normalization of relations — Kremlin
"Such selective actions with regard to Russian media are unacceptable," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Read more
Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries
Read more
Cabinet passes draft deal on construction of products pipeline in Republic of the Congo
Zakneftegazstroy-Prometey Ltd. and the National Petroleum Company of Congo, which acts as a customer, will become authorized companies responsible for implementation of the project from Russia and the Republic of the Congo, respectively
Read more
Zimbabwe president’s helicopter crashes after takeoff, president was not aboard — TV
The incident occurred on September 15 in the city of Masvingo
Read more
Slovaks care about remembrances of struggle against Nazis — intel chief
The Russian Historical Society recalled that the uprising, which broke out on August 29, 1944, was one of the major episodes of popular resistance to the Nazi invaders
Read more
Ukrainian leadership appointed from outside, as was Saakashvili in 2003 — Georgian PM
In Georgia, it resulted in total racketeering of businesses, murders of people in the streets, prisons, Irakli Kobakhidze said
Read more
Musk points to absence of assassination attempts on Biden, Harris
The American billionaire responded to a subscriber's comment on X "Why do they want to kill Donald Trump?"
Read more
Access to last supply route actually cut for Ukrainian troops in Ugledar — Russian police
The Ukrainian troops have been struggling to travel along dirt roads as all of them are under the fire control of Russian forces
Read more
Russian ambassador to London says UN Security Council paralyzed due to UK, US actions
Andrey Kelin noted that the UN "cannot take care of all conflicts in the world," and in order to settle local issues, it is necessary to create effective regional organizations
Read more
Russia destroys key Ukrainian highways leading to DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk — security forces
As a result, according to the security services, Krasnoarmeysk has been virtually cut off from supplies
Read more