BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency could plant small amounts of explosives into 5,000 pagers, produced in Taiwan and ordered by the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, Reuters reported citing numerous sources, including a high-ranking Lebanese security source.

According to one source, Hezbollah ordered 5,000 pagers from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo several months before the detonations that occurred in Lebanon on Tuesday. The devices were imported this spring. According to the source, the Israeli intelligence could plant a chip containing explosives into the devices, which is very difficult to detect using any scanner. About 3,000 pages activated and detonated simultaneously after they received a special code message. Another source noted that the devices could contain up to 3 grams of explosives.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal sources said that many detonated pagers came from a new recently-obtained batch. The sources said that some owners could feel the device heating up and disposed of them before the detonation occurred.

Previously, Al Jazeera reported citing Lebanese security sources that the detonated devices were rigged with explosives in advance. On Tuesday, Sky News Arabia reported that Mossad could have planted pentaerythritol tetranitrate explosive inside the pager batteries. The source speculated that the Israeli intelligence were able to remotely increase the battery temperature enough to cause the detonations.