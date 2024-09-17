MELITOPOL, September 17. /TASS/. Random regrouping of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region reveals a critical shortage of manpower and weapons, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the commission for issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Public Chamber, told TASS.

"An airborne brigade from the Zaporozhye front was used to venture the Kursk reckless scheme, with forces being pulled to the border with the Kursk Region and the Sumy Region. Later, some troops were pulled back to be sent to the Pokrovsk area in the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic - DPR). I think that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky is trying to plug holes by means of regrouping troops, which is becoming more random, chaotic and illogical," he said.

According to Rogov, the Kiev regime’s hasty actions along the combat engagement line can also be explained by Russia’s decision to increase the number of army personnel, which has recently been announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.