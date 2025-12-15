Kazakhstan to deliver around 30,000 tons of oil to Kyrgyzstan by year-end

ASTANA, December 15. /TASS/. KazTransOil will deliver around 30,000 tons of oil to Kyrgyzstan by the end of this year, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national pipeline operator reported.

"KazTransOil reports a rise in oil transportation volumes to Kyrgyzstan, as well as the resumption of oil transit to Uzbekistan in December 2025. Oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan were resumed in November this year; previously, oil transportation to this destination was carried out in 2017. By the end of 2025, KazTransOil plans to supply up to 30,000 tons of oil to Kyrgyzstan," the report said.

Transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan is scheduled for December this year in a volume of up to 35,000 tons, the company said.

"The total volume of oil supplies in both directions will amount to up to 65,000 tons, including up to 55,000 tons in the current month. Oil transportation along all routes is carried out through the trunk oil pipeline system to the Shagyr oil loading terminal of KazTransOil, where the oil is loaded into railway tank cars," the press service said.