Russian Ministry of Industry to deal with tech policy implementation — PM

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade will receive powers to develop and implement the technological policy in addition to existing functions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting on implementation of the national technology policy.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade "is responsible for development and implementation of the industrial policy," Mishustin said. "Accordingly, it is logical to entrust it with the technological policy also at the current stage," he noted.

"Interdepartmental coordination will be implemented by a specially created subcommittee within the framework of the governmental commission on industry," the prime minister said. The authority will start its work promptly "to make decisions on key issues of technological leadership," Mishustin added.