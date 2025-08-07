Russian Transport Ministry exports record high traffic with the UAE in 2025

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport expects passenger air transportation between Russia and the UAE to be record high as of the end of 2025, Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"We have in general very good development of cooperation in the transport sphere. Volumes of air transportation are growing from year to year and we already see statistics of this year is above last-year statistics, by about 20-25% We expect the next annual record. We are working here in particular on expanding the number of Russian airports to which companies from the United Arab Emirates can fly," Nikitin said.

According to the ministry, about 1.35 mln passengers were carried between Russia and the UAE last year and almost 750,000 passengers from January to May 2025.