US journalist Carlson met with Edward Snowden in Moscow — Semafor

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. During his trip to Moscow, US journalist Tucker Carlson met with whistleblower Edward Snowden, the US-based Semafor news portal reported.

The portal said that Carlson’s conversation with Snowden lasted several hours, but was not intended for the US journalist’s show.

According to the report, Carlson also met with Tara Reade, an American woman who accused US President Joe Biden of sexual harassment. He recorded an interview with her.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS the Kremlin had no information on whether Tucker met with anyone else except President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

“No, I don’t [have any information about other meetings]. It’s his personal affair,” he said.