World misses new opportunity to prevent arms race in space due to US, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The world has missed another opportunity to prevent an arms race in outer space through Washington’s fault, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The results of the vote on the draft resolution on preventing an arms race in outer space and on space security that Russia submitted to the UN Security Council for examination and China co-authored causes disappointment. The United States and its allies acted ‘against’ our constructive and comprehensive initiative, despite all steps that we made to take into account their proposals (including formulations of the corresponding American-Japanese draft resolution)," the diplomat said in a commentary.

"Another opportunity to prevent an arms race in outer space has, unfortunately, been missed through the fault of the United States and its allies," she stressed.

The United States once again demonstrated "real priorities in space aimed not at keeping it free of any weapons but at placing weapons in outer space and turning it into an arena of a military confrontation," the spokeswoman pointed out.

Russia as the author of some fundamental initiatives on preventing an arms race in outer space will continue making its contribution to keeping outer space free of any weapons and preventing its transformation into yet another sphere of tension and an armed confrontation, the diplomat said.

"We will continue consistently speaking for ensuring space exploration solely for peaceful goals and for the benefit of all humankind and on an equitable basis," the spokeswoman said.