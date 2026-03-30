Russia’s Skat-350M recon drone equipped with anti-jamming system — Kalashnikov

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has equipped its Skat-350M reconnaissance drone with equipment that allows it to maintain control under enemy electronic warfare and resist interference, the group told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has equipped the Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with advanced, unique equipment that allows the UAV to effectively counter enemy spoofing and electronic warfare systems. Thanks to its specialized optical navigation system, the drone continues to perform its mission using previously loaded maps even when a false GPS signal is transmitted from the ground," the statement reads.

Alexander Likhachev, director of Kalashnikov’s UAV division, explained that GPS signal spoofing is the transmission of a false satellite signal, causing an aircraft’s onboard navigation equipment to display an incorrect location. False signals can be used to divert an unmanned aerial vehicle from its intended flight path or even hijack it. The Skat-350M optical navigation system developed by the group allows the aircraft to continue its flight mission even in conditions of severe GPS signal distortion and ongoing spoofing attacks. The new system has been tested in the special military operation zone in Ukraine and has proven its high effectiveness.