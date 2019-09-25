Germany to study Putin’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment in Europe

BERLIN, September 25. /TASS/. The German government has received a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe, a source in the German Cabinet of Ministers informed TASS on Wednesday. Germany will study Putin’s proposal with its NATO and EU partners, the government official said.

"I can confirm that the German government has received the proposal of the Russian president. To our knowledge, other allies and partners have received a similar letter," he said. "Now, we will analyze this letter with our close partners in NATO and the EU," the source stressed.

"In general, we, along with our partners and allies, have been supporting Russia’s full and controlled withdrawal of all missile systems violating the agreements in order to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Unfortunately, we were unable to do that, so now, we are discussing with our partners what to do in this situation to preserve peace and stability in the future," the German official stated. "At the same time, we are always open for dialogue with Russia, if it is accompanied by a serious commitment to clear up existing issues and resolve problems."

Earlier, the Kommersant daily informed that Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO member states, to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions.

On August 2, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was officially terminated at the initiative of the US. The US said that its actions were provoked by Russia’s refusal to comply with the American ultimatum-like demand to eliminate the new 9M729 cruise missiles, which Washington and its NATO allies believe to violate the INF Treaty. Moscow has been rejecting these accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles are within the parameters allowed by the treaty and laying counterclaims to Washington.