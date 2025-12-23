Hungary prepared to host Russia-US summit once countries ready — MP’s office

BUDAPEST, December 23. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to host a Russian-US summit on the Ukrainian settlement at any time but at this point there are no conditions for that, Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said, commenting on the prospects for a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest.

"If Russia and Ukraine, the two opposing parties, reach a compromise or get closer to it, holding a summit here would make sense. And in such an event, it will be held in Budapest. If the situation changes in January, the summit will be held in January, if it changes in February, the summit will be held in February. If this happens in a year, the summit will be held in a year. The biggest thing is to make peace, not where and when it happens," he said.

"However, there is neither a consensus nor conditions that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine and allow them to sign a peace treaty," Gulyas added.

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. The summit was later postponed as the sides failed to coordinate their positions on a meaningful result concerning the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Washington said that the meeting would be organized when appropriate conditions are created. Talks on this matter continue.