Two people killed, 32 others injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Cheboksary

CHEBOKSARY, May 5. /TASS/. Two people were killed and 32 others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic in the Volga area, Regional Head Oleg Nikolayev said on his Max channel.

"We deeply grieve that two people were killed. <…> Thirty-two others, including a child, were injured," the republican head said in a statement.

Most of those injured have received medical assistance and returned home. Those who are staying at hospitals are receiving all necessary assistance, he said.

"Our best medics – doctors and medical staff – are working in intensive mode," he wrote.

The Chuvash Republic head extended condolences to the relatives of those dead, noting that "we grieve together with you."