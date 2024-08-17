Ukrainian drone drops shell on road near Zaporozhye NPP power units

MELITOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a road near the power units of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with a drone on Saturday morning, the plant's management said.

"At 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [4:00 a.m. GMT], the Ukrainian drone dropped a shell on the road that runs along the power units outside the perimeter. Personnel use this road all the time. No one was injured, but once again a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the plant was created," the statement said.