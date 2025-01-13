Fire in military hospital in Tula causes partial roof collapse

TULA, January 13. /TASS/. Partial roof collapse has occurred due to a fire in the building of a military hospital in Tula, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

Firefighting crews are drenching the burning building. Fire can be seen on the roof and on the second and third floors.

According to the governor of the Tula Region, Dmitry Milyayev, vehicles and 65 personnel of the Emergencies Ministry are involved in extinguishing the fire.

"All patients have been taken to other medical facilities for further treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional government’s press-service, the building of the military hospital in Tula caught fire on January 13, 57 people were evacuated. There were no casualties. The routes of some bus services were changed. Cable rupture stopped streetcars and trolleybuses.