MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Hydrocarbons production of Gazprom Neft rose by 5.3% in Q1 to 32.5 mln tons of oil equivalent, the company reported.

Refining increased by 1.8% to 10.6 mln tons.

"In the first quarter of 2025, Gazprom Neft seriously increased its operational performance. Hydrocarbons output rose by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year to 32.5 mln tons of oil equivalent," the report said.