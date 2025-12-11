Russia to prevail in litigation against those seizing its assets in the EU — expert

PARIS, December 11. /TASS/. Russia has a great chance of winning its lawsuits against those trying to seize its assets in Europe, French economist and Director of Studies at EHESS in Paris Jacques Sapir told TASS.

"Obviously, the Russian government would respond very toughly if the idea of confiscating Russian assets were realized. It would take legal action, filing claims with international courts and national jurisdictions against European governments. It would demand not only the return of confiscated sums but significant compensation as well," Sapir noted. "There’s a high degree of probability that Russia would win these lawsuits," he noted.

Russia may retaliate by freezing Western assets, which would also be costly for the West, the economist said.

In the worst case, cash from Euroclear worth 140 bln euro and belonging to Russia might be used to help Ukraine, while the depository will remain liable for returning the funds, the expert said. "If sanctions are lifted, Russia may claim repayment of these funds at any time; who will then pay out the required 140 bln euro?" Sapir noted.

The European Commission hopes EU countries can reach a decision at their December 18-19 summit on the expropriation of 210 bln euro worth Russian assets, of which 185 bln euro are blocked with Euroclear in Belgium.