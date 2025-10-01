Russia's gas exports to Europe via TurkStream up by 7% in nine months

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Exports of Russian gas to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline increased by 7% in January-September compared to the same period last year, to 13 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG).

Deliveries via the TurkStream gas pipeline to European countries increased by 6.9% in the first nine months, to 13 billion cubic meters. In September, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route decreased by 0.5% compared to August and increased by 8.1% compared to September 2024, to 1.55 billion cubic meters.

The average daily capacity of the TurkStream pipeline in the European direction in September (51.6 million cubic meters) was 8.1% higher than in September 2024, and 2.8% higher than in August.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters and is designed to supply Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. Currently, it remains the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after transit through Ukraine was suspended. The starting point of the TurkStream pipeline is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa.

Earlier, TASS reported citing ENTSOG data, that supplies via the TurkStream pipeline to Europe in 2024 increased by 23% to 16.7 billion cubic meters. Of this volume, a record 8.6 billion cubic meters were delivered to Hungary. Total pipeline gas exports from Russia to Europe in 2024 increased by 14% year-on-year to 32.1 billion cubic meters.

Russia also increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% by the end of 2024, to just over 21 billion cubic meters. Gas is supplied to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.