SIMFEROPOL, July 16. /TASS/. The organizers and sponsors of the terrorist attacks against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its employees must be put on trial after the special military operation ends, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea and a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday that on July 15, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a drone attack on a Zaporozhye NPP service car, killing the plant’s Chief Engineer Alexander Yakovlev and driver Dmitry Filippov.

"A tribunal is needed to bring to justice those who orchestrated this [the terrorist attacks at the ZNPP - TASS] - first and foremost those who gave the orders," Karchaa said.

In the view of the lawmaker, the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks must be eliminated "without any tribunal." He emphasized that attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP are nothing less than nuclear terrorism and that their organizers are pushing the world towards a nuclear disaster.