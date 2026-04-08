Russia-South Korea trade turnover down two-fold in three years — envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and South Korea decreased nearly two-fold due to the introduction of sanctions by the collective West, from $21.145 bln in 2022 to $10.939 bln in 2025, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with TASS.

"According to local customs data, as a result of the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions by the collective West and the introduction of export control measures by the South Korean government, our bilateral trade turnover decreased from $21.145 bln in 2022 to $10.939 bln in 2025. Russian exports to South Korea fell from $14.817 bln to $6.895 bln," the diplomat said. "Among the main Russian goods that continue to be supplied to the South Korean market are energy resources (the share of our supplies is 50.6% in monetary terms), including coal - 31.4% and liquefied natural gas - 18.7%, metals and metal products - 22.2%, and agricultural products - 16.6%," he added.

Russian fish and seafood exports to South Korea have not ceased, "with opportunities to increase them existing," Zinovyev stressed. "The current economic situation in South Korea also facilitates the expansion of the presence of new categories of Russian goods here, such as food products, construction and packaging materials, and raw materials for the pharmaceuticals industry," he said.