Russia mainatins contacts with the US, including on Iran — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian-American contacts are ongoing, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Contacts with the Americans are ongoing. Including on Iran," he said replying to a relevant question.

The topics on the agenda include the escalation in the Middle East, Israeli and American strikes on Iranian territory, he added. Russia and the US agreed to hold meetings to eliminate irritants in bilateral relations, but Washington postponed the last one indefinitely.

The escalation in the Middle East became the topic of conversation between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on June 14. As the Russian leader's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, in general, contacts with the US are being conducted on several topics - on normalization of relations, on the Ukrainian conflict, on other topics - as well as special ones - through the special services.

