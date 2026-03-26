Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli defense ministry’s compound in Tel Aviv

RABAT, March 26. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah says that its armed units have delivered a missile strike on the Israeli defense ministry’s compound in Tel Aviv.

"At 1:10 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 26, 2026 (10:10 p.m. GMT on March 25), Islamic resistance fighters struck the Israeli defense ministry’s headquarters in downtown Tel Aviv," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, barracks of military intelligence forces near the city were also attacked with the use of "missiles of various types."