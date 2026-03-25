Maritime Board develops new measures to protect ships traveling from Russia

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Maritime Board, led by Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, has developed additional steps to protect Russian-flagged ships and vessels traveling from Russian ports.

"A Maritime Board meeting has taken place in Moscow. The meeting discussed ways to ensure the security of navigation along strategic sea lines of communication," the board’s press service said in a statement.

"Additional measures were developed in order to address terrorist threats to ships traveling from Russian ports and recommendations were also proposed to ensure Russia’s sovereign rights at sea, along with the safety of navigation and the protection of Russian-flagged vessels," the statement reads.

"The meeting also assessed the effectiveness of ship owners and operators’ interaction with port authorities and the Navy, primarily in the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea area. Instructions were issued to strengthen control of vessels carrying cargoes on behalf of our country," the press service added.