{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Butyagin case shows who Russia has to deal with — Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it at a meeting of the Council for Culture

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The current situation involving archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was detained in Poland at Ukraine’s request, is yet another example of the nature of the Kiev regime Russia is dealing with, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Culture.

"What is happening to him now once again shows who we are dealing with," the head of state said.

Butyagin had been conducting excavations in Crimea since Soviet times and always coordinated his work with the authorities, including those in Kiev when the peninsula was part of Ukraine, the president noted. "He was doing this, as far as I know, during the Soviet era and when Crimea was part of Ukraine. He continued this work recently as well, without changing anything, always acting in accordance with agreements with the authorities," the president said.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir Putin
Europe effectively preparing for war with Russia — envoy in Vienna
The head of the Russian delegation at the disarmament talks in Vienna Yulia Zhdanova noted that the Kiev regime is only needed to buy time
Read more
Russia to update target list if nuclear weapons appear in Poland, Sweden — MP
Andrey Kartapolov also emphasized that current European politicians have no idea what risks a country is taking when it decides to deploy military facilities with nuclear weapons on its territory
Read more
Russia calls on Arab countries to show wisdom amid regional challenges — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov underscored Russia’s keen interest in bolstering the League’s role in resolving regional issues
Read more
Iran may create threat in Bab al-Mandeb Strait if escalation aggravates — Tasnim
The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is considered one of the world’s strategic straits
Read more
Zelensky can undermine TurkStream to attract attention — State Duma deputy
Alexander Borodai says that Zelensky has "absolutely nothing to lose" and needs escalation by any means
Read more
Iran claims US spy plane sustained $2.5-million-damage — agency
No information was provided regarding the circumstances of the reported incident
Read more
Blinken calls Tretiak his childhood hero
The former head of the US Department of State called Tretiak "probably the greatest goaltender of his era"
Read more
Peskov calls decision to build Russian-designed nuclear plant in Vietnam breakthrough
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the Vietnamese prime minister had worked "very productively" during his visit to Russia, consolidating "multifaceted cooperation in various areas"
Read more
Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said the country will protect it’s energy security, maintain fixed gasoline prices and reduced gas tariffs
Read more
Russia informed about results of US-Ukraine talks in Florida — presidential aide
The negotiations took place on March 21
Read more
Russia, Israel leaders maintain very good relations — ambassador to Russia
Oded Joseph says that Russia and Israel are friendly countries
Read more
Calls for talks on Iran could be smokescreen for regrouping of forces — Russian MFA
The very fact that diplomatic talks had been used to cover up preparations for war overtly discredits diplomacy, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Belarusian leader arrives in Pyongyang for talks with North Korea’s Kim
The visit will center on talks between the two leaders who are planning to discuss the entire range of spheres of bilateral relations and outline the key fields of mutual interest
Read more
Russia ready to help resolve Middle East conflict — Nebenzya
The permanent representative to the UN urged the parties to cease fighting
Read more
Depleted gas reserves to force Europe to compete with Asia for supplies — Bloomberg
Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the Netherlands have reached a historic low, falling to about 6%
Read more
Press review: Washington plans Iran ground move as oil surge adds $41.5B to Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 23rd
Read more
Russia to discover dozens of oil and gas fields in 2026
Oleg Kazanov, head of the Federal Subsoil Resources Management Agency, added that field discovery is "a creative process"
Read more
Escalation of conflict with Iran could be very costly for US — expert
Daniel Davis, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, also noted that the United States desperately needs negotiations
Read more
Kiev needs to sign ‘capitulation documents’ to end Ukraine conflict — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that any conflict was concluded by an agreement
Read more
China delegation headed by high-ranking official to visit SPIEF — paper
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6
Read more
Iran’s IRGC confirms delivering missile strikes on Dimona, Eilat in Israel, US army bases
The names of the military bases affected by the attack were not disclosed
Read more
Russia reconsidering energy supply chains — energy minister
Sergey Tsivilyov said the conflict in the Middle East prompts all sober-minded people to reconsider approaches in the supplies sphere
Read more
Putin bans ruble cash carrying to the EAEU in amount equivalent to more than $100,000
The head of state signed a relevant decree posted on the official web portal of legal information
Read more
About 290 US troops wounded since beginning of operation against Iran — CNN
According to a source in the Central Command, of the affected soldiers, 255 returned to service
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about EU's position on ban on oil imports from Russia
The EU has revised its plan for a total ban on Russian oil imports in the wake of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran
Read more
Possible text on Ukrainian settlement and next round of talks — Ushakov’s statements
There is currently a pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine "due to obvious reasons," the Russian Presidential aide stated
Read more
Trump asserts power shift in Iran already took place
The US president said, referring to the new leaders of the country, that he would "see how they turn out"
Read more
‘No justification’ for continued armed conflict in Middle East — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Russia "firmly supports the UAE in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemns targeted attacks on civilians as well as on civilian infrastructure"
Read more
Trump supports Orban ahead of Hungarian parliamentary elections
The ballot is slated for April 12
Read more
Britain expected quick US victory in Iran — Russian ambassador Kelin
The official said that in spite of the irritation of US President Donald Trump over London's reluctance to participate in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, the depth of the transatlantic differences shall not be exagerated
Read more
Ukraine damages Belgorod energy facilities seriously — governor
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties
Read more
Iran’s foreign minister appreciates German president's statement on US-Israeli attacks
Abbas Araghchi says Frank-Walter Steinmeier "should be given credit" for condemning the violations against Iranians
Read more
Iran’s IRGC says Basij forces shoot down US F-18 fighter jet
No information has been provided regarding the location or the time of the incident
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian regions face most massive drone attack as air defenses down 389 UAVs
Several residential buildings and cars were damaged in a drone attack on Kronstadt, a suburb of St. Petersburg
Read more
Global energy crisis about to hit US very hard — WSJ
Unless peace talks pan out fast, record high prices for specific grades of Middle Eastern crude cargoes will soon cascade to the US and elsewhere, the article notes
Read more
Russian negotiating position on Ukraine remains stable — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin noted that the main goal is to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Losses of Russia’s coal industry may reach $7.13 bln in 2026 in stress scenario
Russian Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov recalled that the ministry had forecast the sector’s loss in 2025 at 360 bln rubles ($4.46 bln)
Read more
Iranian diplomat denies reports of talks with Washington
Esmail Baghaei noted that Iran had a very catastrophic experience of United States diplomacy
Read more
Iran halts gas supplies to Turkey after Israeli strike — Bloomberg
According to sources, Turkey is still importing gas from Russia and Azerbaijan and also has reserves
Read more
Russia 'negative' on Iran conflict spilling over to Caspian Sea region — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on media reports alleging that Israel had carried out strikes on Russian ships in the Caspian Sea
Read more
Israel strikes Iran’s largest explosives production facility in Isfahan
Besides, the Israeli Air Force attacked "dozens" of Iranian facilities during the day, including ballistic missile launching sites, weapons production sites, and air defense systems
Read more
Death toll from Colombian Air Force plane crash rises to 69
57 people were injured
Read more
Kiev faces biggest risk yet of losing US aid — media
According to the source, Washington does not believe that Kiev is capable of agreeing on the "key issue," referring to Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass
Read more
Tehran receives Washington’s 15-point ceasefire proposal — agency
According to the sources, the plan touches on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Iran says Strait of Hormuz closed only to ships of hostile countries
The Islamic republic noted that the full restoration of security and sustainable stability in the Strait is contingent upon the cessation of military aggression and threats
Read more
US operation on Kharg Island could awaken Iran's sleeping forces — expert
Marat Zembatov also did not rule out the possibility that the information about the operation on Kharg Island could be a US disinformation tactic
Read more
Iranian military says shot down US fighter jet using shoulder-fired SAM
According to the military, the aircraft crashed into the Indian Ocean
Read more
Qatar Energy declares force majeure on LNG supply Contracts to four countries
The company noted that specialists are currently assessing the damage and the timeframe for repairs to facilities, as well as the impact of the damage on its operations
Read more
Trump trapped in Iranian crisis, with no good options to get out — TV
Presidents often are faced with crises with no good solution, but few find themselves in a dead-end situation that Trump has driven himself into, the TV channel noted
Read more
Russia takes Kiev’s hits because it is winning on the battlefield — US expert
According to Scott Ritter, Russia could respond accordingly, but this could push the international community to think about supporting Ukraine
Read more
Iran demands closure of US military bases in Gulf region — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, other demands include a new order for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway
Read more
Slovak PM at a loss as to why Europe hates Russia
According to Robert Fico, there’s a clear double standard in the European Union, given how it views the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip
Read more
Iran's Supreme Leader is feeling well, the state is functioning effectively — MFA
Iranians remain united in the face of this barbaric act of aggression, Esmail Baghaei emphasized
Read more
Putin meets Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Kremlin
The meeting marks the conclusion of the three-day visit of the Vietnamese Prime Minister, which began with talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Read more
Iran agrees not to enrich uranium — US leader
Donald Trump added that the Islamic republic "can’t have certain things"
Read more
Over 18,000 Gortenziya FPV drones deployed to special military op zone since 2022
The Gortenziya drone is designed to engage enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts, and lightly armored and armored vehicles
Read more
US awaits Iran’s response on potential peace talks on March 26 — media
According to sources cited by Axios, if the plans for the negotiations are confirmed, US Vice President JD Vance will likely attend
Read more
Explosive-laden insoles intercepted and other terrorist plots foiled: FSB hard at work
Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service, the Interior Ministry, and the Federal National Guard Service were put on high alert
Read more
NATO chief puts EU in ‘awkward position’ by backing US war in Iran — FT
Diplomats expressed concern that Mark Rutte’s statements often diverged from those of other EU leaders
Read more
EC postpones publication of ban on Russian oil imports for EU countries
Initially, April 15 was discussed, but the ban clause has now disappeared from the European Commission's agenda
Read more
Iran blocks container ship SELEN from passing through Strait of Hormuz — IRGC Navy
IRGC Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri stressed that the passing of any vessel through this waterway required thorough coordination with Iranian authorities
Read more
Pro-Trump EU leaders not winning with voters at home — Politico
According to the report, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lost handily in a high-stakes vote which Brussels says may be due to her special relationship with Washington and the electorate’s concerns about the economic fallout
Read more
Protection of Russian tankers, support from the Navy: Patrushev's statements
According to the official, shipowners engaged with Russia have been instructed on how to coordinate with the Navy
Read more
Iran’s 'present', 15-point plan, US ploy: situation in Middle East
It remains unclear how many members of the Iranian leadership received the plan and whether Tehran intends to accept it as a starting point for negotiations
Read more
Russia sends 300 metric tons of medicines to Iran — Tehran official
Pirhossein Kolivand added that Tajikistan delivered 2,600 tons of humanitarian goods
Read more
Kremlin unaware of how truthful reports are regarding 'US peace plan' for Middle East
Dmitry Peskov said that Iran did not share this kind of information with Russia
Read more
US leader’s approval rating drops to 36%, lowest since his inauguration — poll
According to the provided data, 35% of respondents positively assessed the US strikes on Iran, while 61% viewed them negatively
Read more
Kiev intensifies drone attacks on Moscow, St. Petersburg as it knows it’s losing — Ritter
According to the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, the US and the West could directly side with Ukraine if "Russia responds dramatically against Ukraine"
Read more
Japanese serviceman storms Chinese embassy in Tokyo, threatens diplomats — Chinese MFA
According to the embassy’s statement, the perpetrator, who claimed to be an officer of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, climbed over the fence and forced his way onto the premises of the diplomatic mission
Read more
Israel, US carry out new strike on Bushehr NPP, station sustains no damage — AEOI
According to the organization, no technical malfunctions have been witnessed at the plant
Read more
Newest barrage ammunition Knyaz Vladimir Svyatoslavovich passes combat testing
The general designer of the engineering team says that the producer continues to develop the system
Read more
Russian troops liberate Peschanoye community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Iran calls for creation of regional military alliance without United States
Iran’s General Staff says that the countries of the region "will never need a state located thousands of kilometers away to guarantee their security"
Read more
London expands cooperation with Kiev to destabilize Europe — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova called Kiev’s promise to provide support to London in case the UK is attacked a "theatre of the absurd"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Nikiforovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Britain works with partners to open Strait of Hormuz — Starmer
The UK prime minister expressed "unwavering support" for Saudi Arabia
Read more
Trump threatens Iran with destruction of $10 billion power plant
There are no obstacles for the US to strike targets in Iran, the president says
Read more
No talks between Iran and Washington during US aggression — Iran’s ambassador to Russia
Kazem Jalali says there were no negotiations between representatives of the countries for more than 20 days, the entire duration of the conflict
Read more
Press review: Trump searches for Iran offramp as one Gulf state weighs joining war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 25th
Read more
FACTBOX: Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine
Hungary intends to increase its gas reserves using the volumes that will no longer be supplied in transit to Ukraine, seeking to force the country to end the oil blockade, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
Read more
America’s Maven AI system fails to deliver in Iran — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that strikes were not always carried out on the correct targets, and the process of delivering precision strikes did not have a high degree of AI autonomy
Read more
USS Gerald R. Ford's operational suitability in question — Bloomberg
Experts currently lack test data to assess the carrier's "operational suitability"
Read more
North Atlantic at risk as Ireland, UK align against Moscow — Russian envoy
Yury Filatov said that it will be taken into account in Russia's military planning
Read more
Russia informs US it finds sharing intelligence with Ukraine unacceptable — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the American side usually responds with vague statements or even silence
Read more
Russia does not see implementation of US plan on Gaza — permanent representative to UN
Vasily Nebenzya says that the lack of progress on the issue "could lead to another round of armed conflict"
Read more
Belarus, North Korea to sign treaty of friendship during Lukashenko’s visit to Pyongyang
There is an entire range of areas that both Belarus and North Korea are interested in, Maxim Ryzhenkov said
Read more
US hands 15-point proposal to end war over to Iran — NYT
According to sources cited by the newspaper, the plan affects the missile and nuclear programs of the Islamic republic
Read more
Kiev making bombs disguised as household items — expert
Andrey Pirozhkov said the components for making such devices typically arrive from Europe via third countries
Read more
Iran suspects trick in US offer for talks — Axios
Sources cited by the news portal say that the deployment of major troop reinforcements by the US has strengthened the suspicions in Tehran
Read more
Iran in talks with friendly countries, neighbors over mediation in conflict with US — MFA
According to Esmail Baghaei, "there have been many countries in the region and outside that have reached out to Iran to mediate between Iran and the United States"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant comes under attack once again
According to preliminary reports, the facility was not damaged, there were no casualties among the personnel
Read more
Britain pushes Ukraine to escalate conflict — ambassador Kelin
The Russian official doubts the sincerity of the UK peace initiatives, he says
Read more
Pentagon orders deployment of 2,000 paratroopers to Middle East, NYT says
Soldiers of the "Immediate Response Force" of the elite 82nd Airborne Division were sent to the region
Read more
IRGC says it hit Israeli satellite communications stations, US bases in Middle East
Targets were hit in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait
Read more
Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 120 UAVs in past day
The regional crisis response center reported that two men were injured in an FPV drone attack in the village of Zamostye
Read more
At least 12 people killed in attack on Iranian city near Tehran
28 people were injured during the attack
Read more
Today's global conflicts make it look like WWIII has started already: Lavrov’s remarks
According to the Russian top diplomat, developments in Latin America and the Middle East are a direct result of the West’s attempts to preserve the remnants of its dominance
Read more
US to strike Iran for another two or three weeks even if talks take place — news outlet
According to the report, Washington is also preparing forces for a potential ground invasion
Read more
AI-based anti-drone systems reduce effectiveness of Kiev’s drone strikes — expert
Andrey Marochko said that problems within the Ukrainian army can also be attributed to the enemy’s high percentage of defective, cheap products and low-quality components for unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Russia, Ukraine getting close to settlement deal, says Trump
These are people that they don't like each other very much, he added
Read more
Bosnian Serb leader calls NATO bombings with uranium criminal
Milorad Dodik pointed to the devastating health consequences, noting that many individuals suffer from malignant diseases as a direct result
Read more